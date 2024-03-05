Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $17.50 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

