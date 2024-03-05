Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

