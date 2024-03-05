Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

