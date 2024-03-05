Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

