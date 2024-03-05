DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.