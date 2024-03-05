Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE DNG opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$150.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza acquired 16,965 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.