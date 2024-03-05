Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other Dynacor Group news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

