Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $506,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

