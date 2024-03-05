Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $63.50 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $52.20 to $63.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.