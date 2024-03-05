Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $24.47. Eastern shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 1,573 shares.
Eastern Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.11.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
