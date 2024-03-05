Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

