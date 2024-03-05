Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.