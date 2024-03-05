Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ecovyst Stock Performance
Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ecovyst
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecovyst
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.