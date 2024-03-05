Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 17,165 shares.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$799.57 million, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
