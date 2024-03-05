Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Endava

Endava Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Shares of Endava stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.