Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.32. Enel shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 199,284 shares.

Enel Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

