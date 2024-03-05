Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.06.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
