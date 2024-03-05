Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.06.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$446.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

