Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.43 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$446.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

