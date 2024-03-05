Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.