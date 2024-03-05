Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.06.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 2.5 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.52. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$446.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.