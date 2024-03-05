Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $141.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

