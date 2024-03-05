Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,941 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Novanta worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after buying an additional 104,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Novanta by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 103,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

