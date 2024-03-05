EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

