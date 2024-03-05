Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

