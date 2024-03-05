Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.