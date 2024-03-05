Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CRAI opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

