Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.5 %

EQR stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 120.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

