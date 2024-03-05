Evercore ISI Raises AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $10.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 0.85. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,200. 24.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

