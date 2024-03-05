Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $792.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after buying an additional 1,318,502 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 205.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 775,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 772,860 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

