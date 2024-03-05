Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 862 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Herriott sold 784 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

