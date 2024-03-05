Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 94.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 451,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 13.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

