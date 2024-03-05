Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Exponent has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

EXPO opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

