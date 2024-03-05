F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.4 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

