Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,883 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,065,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 161,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.