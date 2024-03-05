Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 29th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

