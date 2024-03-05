Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.