Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,468,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,592. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.