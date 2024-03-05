Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

