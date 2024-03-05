Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 113,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

