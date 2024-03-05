Federated Hermes Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after buying an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 372,578 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

