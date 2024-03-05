Federated Hermes Inc. Has $951,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

