Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

