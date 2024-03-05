Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.73% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 864,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,249 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

