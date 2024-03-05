Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

