Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 19,518 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 67,303.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $461,500.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,430,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.