Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,288 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

