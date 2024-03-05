Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 185,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.