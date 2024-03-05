Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

