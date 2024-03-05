Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

