Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Primo Water

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.