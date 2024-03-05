Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

CPRI stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

