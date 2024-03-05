Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.64. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

